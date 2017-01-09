Man Wanted for Murder in Indiana Arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say they’ve arrested a man wanted on murder and kidnapping charges in Indiana.

26-year-old Ryan Connors faces murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and criminal confinement charges.

According to the Evansville Courier Newspaper, Connors was traveling with a group, two of whom were found stabbed at a Motel Six. One of those victims died, the other was taken to the hospital.

The newspaper says Connors then kidnapped a mentally disabled man, who was also part of the group, and took off in a van.

Working on a tip Connors could be headed to Lexington, police found and arrested him at the Knight’s Inn hotel Saturday.

The man Connors is accused of abducting was found safe.

Information from the Evansville Courier