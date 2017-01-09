Major Power Outage on UK Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky campus is experiencing a major power outage Monday morning.

Several buildings are affected including:

  • College of Law – All law school classes that start before 11 a.m. today are canceled. College of Law employees are asked to not report to work before 10 a.m. today
  • Slone Research Building
  • McVey Hall
  • Oliver H. Raymond Civil Engineering Building
  • Erikson Hall
  • Mineral Industries Building
  • Terrell Civil Engineering Building
  • Research 1
  • ASTeCC Building
  • Scovell Hall

According to the university, the outage is in a substation, and crews are working to switch those buildings to another substation to restore power until power can be restored.

A recent release from UK says that they expect power to be restored by noon.

