Major Power Outage on UK Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky campus is experiencing a major power outage Monday morning.

Several buildings are affected including:

College of Law – All law school classes that start before 11 a.m. today are canceled. College of Law employees are asked to not report to work before 10 a.m. today

Slone Research Building

McVey Hall

Oliver H. Raymond Civil Engineering Building

Erikson Hall

Mineral Industries Building

Terrell Civil Engineering Building

Research 1

ASTeCC Building

Scovell Hall

According to the university, the outage is in a substation, and crews are working to switch those buildings to another substation to restore power until power can be restored.

A recent release from UK says that they expect power to be restored by noon.