ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Anderson News is reporting tonight a county firefighter, 39-year-old Stephen Baker, has died after an illness.

According to the paper, Anderson died Sunday afternoon at Frankfort Regional.

Dozens of fire, police, and ems trucks escorted Baker’s body back to Anderson County, past the fire station where he had served several years to a memorial chapel in Lawrenceburg.