LaGrange Man Arrested After Two Shot in Henry Co.

SULPHUR, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were shot in the legs during an argument at a home in the Sulphur community of Henry County.

Troopers say they received a call on Sunday just after 5:00 p.m. saying that a woman had been shot in the leg at a home on Hollow Tree Road.  A second person – who had run from the home – was also reported shot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two victims, Gloria Campbell and William Miller were involved in a fight with 63-year-old Scott Fann, of LaGrange, and that Fann had shot the other two in the legs.  Fann received non-life threatening injuries in the fight.

Henry County EMS took Campbell and Fann were to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of their injuries, while Miller took a private vehicle to be treated for gunshot wounds to his legs.

Fann was released and charged with two counts of assault.

He was taken to the Oldham County Jail.

 

