K-9 Unit Alerts Trooper to Drugs During Traffic Stop

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop ended up in a drug arrest after a K-9 unit discovered drugs in the suspect’s car.

Police say, at about 8:00 p.m., a Trooper pulled over 24-year-old Chad Nolan on HWY 119 on a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Trooper brought out a K-9 unit that sensed something in the car, and a subsequent search revealed 13 ounces of synthetic marijuana, nearly a gram of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Nolan was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession.  He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Chad Nolan

Chad Nolan (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Kedrick Burton
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Fifth Arrest in Frankfort Death of Delivery Driver
Read More»
Dannie Nunley
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
London Man Arrested for Repeated Sexual Abuse of a Minor
Read More»
Ella Van Dijk
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sheriff: London Woman Arrested After Shooting Boyfriend
Read More»
﻿
More News»