K-9 Unit Alerts Trooper to Drugs During Traffic Stop

COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop ended up in a drug arrest after a K-9 unit discovered drugs in the suspect’s car.

Police say, at about 8:00 p.m., a Trooper pulled over 24-year-old Chad Nolan on HWY 119 on a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Trooper brought out a K-9 unit that sensed something in the car, and a subsequent search revealed 13 ounces of synthetic marijuana, nearly a gram of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Nolan was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession. He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.