Job Initiative to Help Ky. Air National Guard Wing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A regional initiative that helps veterans find jobs in the greater Louisville area is partnering with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing to help its members transition out of the military.

The initiative, called Where Opportunity Knox, is hosting a recruiting and information booth for members of the Airlift Wing one weekend a month and office hours throughout the month. The dates have not been specified.

The goal of the initiative is to connect 10,000 transitioning Veterans and military spouses to jobs in the Greater Louisville region by the end of 2017.

Where Opportunity Knox is funded by the Duke Energy Foundation, the Gheens Foundation, the James Graham Brown Foundation and the Ogle Foundation. For more information, visit: http://whereopportunityknox.com.

