Gusty Winds And Rain Showers Are Possible Tuesday

Overview: Milder temperatures return for the rest of the week, along with scattered rain showers and gusty winds. Tuesday will feature potential wind gusts of 40 mph, with temperatures back into the upper 40s. There will be a chance for a few rain showers, mainly late in the day, with higher rain chances into Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will be even milder, with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday, and lower 60s for Thursday, with scattered rain showers possible both days. Temperatures remain above average Friday into M.L.K. Weekend, with lingering rain chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 32 degrees. There is a slight chance for a little wintry mix overnight, yet no major travel issues are expected.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and the chance scattered rain showers will develop for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible for Tuesday, so any loose objects and small tree limbs could get blown down.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 42 degrees, with scattered rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and rain chances continue for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 55 degrees.

THURSDAY: Milder temperatures continue into Thursday, with a high temperature of 64 degrees, with the chance for a few scattered rain showers.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain chances continue with an overnight low temperature of 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers continue into Friday, with a seasonably chilly high temperature of 48 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible for Friday night, with overnight low temperatures around 34 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue for Saturday, with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 44 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers