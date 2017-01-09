Governor’s Office Unveils Online Annual Report Website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, Governor Matt Bevin’s Communications Office announced the launch of a new website, providing a report of the governor’s first year in office.

“We are excited to unveil this innovative look back at a hugely transformative year in the Commonwealth,” says Communications Director Amanda Stamper.

The website, called “A Fresh Start,” recaps the first year of Bevin’s administration, focusing on six themes: Kentucky’s financial foundation, economy growth, health, safety and security, education and workforce development, and community service.

