GOP Leaders Say Plenty Left to Do When Legislature Returns

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – After approving seven bills in five days with no opposition among their ranks, Kentucky Republicans are likely to tackle the thornier issues of taxes and criminal justice reform when they return to Frankfort.

Republicans used their new majority in the state legislature to pass bills last week that restrict labor unions, ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and subject lawmakers’ pension benefits to open records requests. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has signed all of them into law.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort next month to take up issues including changing the state penal code in an effort to reduce the state’s prison population. The legislature will likely take up tax reform in a special session sometime later this year due to its complexity.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

House Explosion
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
3 Injured in Clay County House Explosion
Read More»
Andy Beshear, SAFE Summit
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Beshear Fires Investigator that Prompted Bevin’s Rebuke
Read More»
Matt Bevin
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bevin: New laws will be in effect by Monday
Read More»
﻿
More News»