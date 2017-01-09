Fayette County Board of Education Elects Leadership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education on Monday unanimously reelected vice chair Melissa Bacon as its chair and elected member Ray Daniels as vice chair. The leadership posts are for two years.

Bacon, who studied English at the University of Kentucky, was appointed to the board in 2006 and elected in 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2016. She represents District 1, which encompasses portions of west Fayette County, between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road from inside New Circle to the county line. District 1 also includes portions just inside Man o’ War out to the county line between Harrodsburg and Nicholasville and in rural Fayette County between Leestown and Georgetown roads.

Daniels, the owner of the Waffle House restaurant franchise in Fayette County, was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a four-year term in November. He represents District 3, which encompasses eastern Fayette County between Winchester and Richmond Road out to the county line, since 2003. District 3 also includes areas outside Man o’ War Boulevard between Richmond and Tates Creek Roads.

On the heels of the vote, Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk noted that January National School Board Appreciation Month.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to serve with this school board team,” Caulk said. “I’ve seen many school boards in action during my years in education, and I continue to be impressed with the commitment I see from the board team here to do what is right for all students. Our community is blessed to have individuals of your caliber serve in this role.”