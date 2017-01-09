Clark County Constable Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- In Clark County, a constable has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The Winchester Sun reports Constable Glenn Witt pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone.

According to the paper, Witt was arrested July 13th after the Sheriff’s Office orchestrated a drug deal with him.

After the deal, deputies stopped Witt’s car. The Sun reports Witt will be forced to resign now that he is pleading guilty.

In his work as a constable, Witt serves papers for Clark County Courts.