City of Lexington Offering Free Trash Disposal Day Jan. 14th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington is once again partnering with the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station to offer Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste.

The event will be held Saturday, January 14 from 6 a. m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike. Fayette County residents may dispose of up to one pickup truck load of household waste. Bulky items, such as mattresses, furniture and artificial Christmas trees, will be accepted.

“Lexington’s Division of Waste Management is committed to providing opportunities to easily and conveniently dispose of waste throughout the year,” said Tracey Thurman, Director of the Division of Waste Management. “These quarterly disposal days are a chance for Fayette County residents to dispose of excess waste at no charge.”

Please note that appliances, electronics and hazardous materials such as pesticides, motor oil and paint will not be accepted during the waste drop off event. Appliances may be taken to Environmental Recycling Inc. at 3899 Winchester Road where they are accepted at no cost. Electronic devices, such as computers, printers, cell phones, microwave ovens and televisions, can be dropped off at no cost to the city’s Electronics Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road. Residents can donate liquid latex paint to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 451 Southland Dr.

The guidelines for the free disposal day are:

Participants must present a valid Fayette County drivers’ license

All loads must be fit in a standard truck bed

All loads must be covered by a tarp

Only household waste will be accepted

No more than four tires will be accepted and tires must be off the rim

No tire rims will be accepted

No commercial vehicles allowed

No hazardous materials or free-flowing liquids

The City of Lexington offers free disposal days four times a year: January, April, July and October, usually on the third Saturday. Visit www.lexingtonky.gov/transferstation for more information on normal disposal rates and transfer station hours of operation.

For more information on the free disposal day, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or 425-2255. For more information on other waste disposal opportunities in Lexington visit www.LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen.