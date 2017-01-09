Doug High sits down with Caroline Francis and Diana Doggett, who share about the Central Kentucky Job Club, and how the group can help the unemployed, the under-employed, or people looking to make a move and change their careers.

The purpose of the Job Club is to provide a positive environment for motivated job seekers to meet, connect, share and learn. The free group is open to the public and meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the Fayette County Cooperative Extension office, 1140 Red Mile Place, Lexington, KY. Business attire is encouraged.

Convenient, free parking is available. Job Club is sponsored by the University of Kentucky (UK) Alumni Association, Fayette County Cooperative Extension Services, and UK Human Resources Staff Career Development.

For more information, visit their website, and happy job hunting!