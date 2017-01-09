CAC’s Begins 2017 LIHEAP Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Community Action Council’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Crisis Program (LIHEAP) begins Monday, January 9, 2017.

LIHEAP provides benefits to eligible households to assist with their energy costs with a disconnect notice or a heating crisis.

Last year more than 6,700 participants received financial assistance and emergency services totaling approximately $1.4 million from the LIHEAP Crisis program. In total, Community Action Council served more than 11,000 households and spent more than $2.9 million in energy assistance through several programs including WinterCare, LIHEAP, Community Services Block Grant and its Emergency Services Fund.

Eligibility for the LIHEAP Crisis benefit is determined by income, household size, fuel type, and the following criteria:

The household is within four (4) days of running out of fuel, if bulk fuel (coal, fuel oil, propane, kerosene, or wood) is the heat source;

The household has received a past due or disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is the heat source; or

The household’s home heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent, and the household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent from the landlord.

For all bulk fuels (wood, coal, propane, fuel oil, kerosene) verification of a crisis situation may be by self-declaration by the applicant, which is subject to an on-site determination by Community Action Council. For natural gas and electric heated households, the applicant must have a pending or disconnect notice or their services are disconnected.

Households must also be at or below 130 percent of federal poverty guidelines as shown below.

Household Size & Monthly Income:

1 – $1,287.00

2 – $1,736.00

3 – $2,184.00

4 – $2,633.00

5 – $3,081.00

6 – $3,530.00

7 – $3,979.00

8 – $4,430.00

For each additional household member above 8, add $451.00 to the monthly income limit.

Applicants must bring the following to apply:

Proof of income for the previous month for all adults 18 and over in the household The most recent heating bill with a disconnection notice or an eviction notice and verification from landlord that heating costs are included in rent Birth dates of all household members Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Resident card for each member of the household.

Applications may be taken at any of the following Community Action Council locations:

913 Georgetown Street, Lexington (859) 244-2215

1317 Centre Pkwy., Lexington (859) 273-6395

1902 Cambridge Drive, Lexington (859) 246-1192

1169 Winburn Drive, Lexington (859) 294-5249

520 Toner Street, Lexington (859) 554-4350

1113 Main Street, Paris (859) 484-3860

216 Old Lair Road, Cynthiana (859) 234-2121

149 Scrubgrass Road, Carlisle (859) 289-7172

For more information on LIHEAP assistance, contact Community Action Council in • Lexington at (859) 233-4600 • Paris at (859) 987-5277 • Cynthiana at (859) 234-2121 • Carlisle at (859) 289-7172 • Toll Free at 800-244-2275.

Contributions are also being accepted to the Council’s local energy funds. Donations are accepted by check, money order, or, in person at any location across Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison, and Nicholas counties. Donations are also accepted via utility bill by donating to the WINTERCARE Energy fund. Checks should be payable to Community Action Council, and should indicate that the donation is for energy assistance. Mail donations to: Community Action Council, P.O. Box 11610, Lexington, KY 40576. Donations are 100% tax-deductible.