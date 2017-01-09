A Breezy Start to the Week, Rain & Wind Ahead

Fair skies and cold temperatures this Monday morning, winds are already starting to pick up out of the southwest. Early sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies, high temps will be in the upper 30’s although it will feel much colder with the wind. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures falling near 30 degrees. Tuesday will be more mild with temps near 50 degrees, winds will be very strong occasionally gusting over 45 miles per hour, expect rain showers to develop into the evening and overnight hours. Rain and gusty winds stick around for the rest of the week with cooling temperatures by Friday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke