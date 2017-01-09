UPDATE: Coroner ID’s Victims in Rowan Co. Shooting, Fire

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rowan Co. Coroner has released the identification of three people who died in Morehead after a man barricaded himself in a home and injured a deputy while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. Soon afterwards, the home he and the two others were in erupted into flames. The bodies were recovered after the home burned down.

The coroner says the victims are Garry Morrison, 51, his mother Anna Morrison, 71, and Latoya Cooper, 32

All three suffered gunshot wounds and were burned in the fire, says the coroner.

Detectives continue to investigate but the sheriff says drug usage was likely involved. He says his deputies have a history of responding to drug-related calls at that address.

Troopers say the deputy who was shot is Baker Hollis and that he was released from the hospital on Sunday.

