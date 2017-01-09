Bell County Sheriff Warns of “Grant Money” Phone Scam

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is warning the community about a reported phone scam that promised grant money to someone.

It says the caller claimed to be from the National Institute of HELP in Seattle, Washington. Deputies say the scammer had the victim’s social security and credit card numbers. They say the caller told the victim to go to a Walgreen’s store, buy a money gram in the amount of $350, and send it to so-called company representatives.

Deputies say the caller promised the victim $14,000 in grant money from the company. But they say it was all a scam.

The sheriff’s department says the caller id showed 206-472-6021.

 

