Beaver Dam Rest Stop Temporarily Closed; Employees Lose Jobs

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) – More than a dozen people have lost their jobs after a welcome center and rest area along the Wendell Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway closed.

Media outlets report the facility closed Sunday afternoon. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is seeking a new vendor, but hasn’t established a timeframe for reopening.

The welcome center housed a gas station, convenience store and an Arby’s. Vickie Morris, a shift manager at the Ohio County Travel Center at mile-marker 75 in Beaver Dam, says 13 people had been employed at the welcome center, not including Arby’s employees.

Morris says the contract on the space was up and the state denied Arby’s bid to keep ownership of the building.

The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that the rest area was closed because of “liability issues.”

