4 Candidates Interviewed for WKU’s Next President

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – The search for Western Kentucky University’s next president is narrowing with the current number of candidates under consideration dropping to four.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2i6Pklh) members of the university’s Board of Regents and Presidential Search Committee met Sunday and Monday at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville to interview four candidates for the job.

University officials have spent several months on the search. Search Committee Chair and Regent Phillip Bale says the group of candidates is a “diverse group in terms of background experiences.” He says the board hasn’t discussed whether finalists for the job should have to reveal their identities.

Bale says the board plans to name a president by early March, if not sooner.

