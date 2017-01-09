2 Arrested, Stolen Van Recovered, After Bracken Co. Break-In

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2 Ohioans are behind bars after breaking in to a Bracken County store.

Troopers say they received a call from the Lenoxburg store at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, saying that two people had been caught breaking in.

Responders arressted 56-year-old Jennie Osborn and 34-year-old Jonathan Hodges, both of Ohio.

The two were charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief.

Additionally, Hodges was charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property. The latter charge is in relation to a 2001 Ford Econoline that was recovered at the scene, and was reported stolen from Cincinnati.

Both were taken to the Mason County Detention Center.