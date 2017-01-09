Preview Party – Lexington Art League

Mark Mozingo and Stephanie Harris drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the upcoming preview party for their “Demographically Speaking, A Figurative Exhibition” show.

The return of the ever-popular figure show will be celebrated with an evening of art, music, and dancing that will provide the first look at the evocative exhibition curated by Daniel Pfalzgraf, Chief Curator of the Carnegie Center for Art & History in New Albany, Indiana.

Posing the question, ‘whose stories are being told in the art world?’, the new dimension and unique perspective Pfalzgraf brings to the traditional figure or nude show aims to provoke audiences to consider the diversity of our city, our region, and our country through stories of identity told through art.

“Demographically Speaking” will feature music by Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and video installations by artist Nick Warner.

The preview party will be held January 13th from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the Loudoun House, located at 209 Castlewood Drive in Lexington.

To purchase a ticket or find more information, head to their website, or call (859) 254 -7024.