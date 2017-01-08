University of Pikeville Students Trying to Find Way Home After Airport Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (WTVQ)- A group of students from the University of Pikeville are trying to find their way home Saturday after they got caught up in the active shooter attack at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Luckily, all the students are safe.

One of the students, Maleena Little, says the group of students was split between two different gates during the attack and it was scary to be separated from her sister, who was at the other gate.

The students were getting ready to fly back home from a mission trip in Haiti.

The students have all been reunited and were ready to head home Saturday.