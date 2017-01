RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- In Richmond, police have arrested a man accused of robbing an AutoZone. Police say 62-year-old Scott Graves fought with an employee Saturday morning over merchandise, showed a hand gun, and then took the item he was fighting about.

Graves drove off in a car. Officers say they identified him, found the car, and took Graves into custody.

He has been charged with robbery and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.