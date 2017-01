ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police have released the identity of a man they say they found dead after a possible home invasion in Rockcastle County.

State police in London say they were called Friday night around 7 p.m. to a home on Abway Street in the Mount Vernon community.

There, they say they found 71-year-old Bennie Sanders dead in his home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Troopers suspect foul play. They have not yet made any arrests.