LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Police are also looking for a woman they say did not come back to jail after a work-release.

Police say Tiffany Davis was released for work at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and did not come back at 7:30 p.m. like she was supposed to.

She was serving time on theft charges. Police describe Davis as 35 years old, 5’5″, and 155 pounds.

If you know where she is, or you have seen her, call police.