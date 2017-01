LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police are looking for a man they say robbed a Burger King Saturday morning.

Police say it happened at the restaurant on Clays Mill Road.

Officers say a man wearing a ski mask and a Carhartt-style jacket walked into the Burger King with a gun and ordered people to get on the ground, then ran off with cash.

Police say they tried to track the man, but were not successful.