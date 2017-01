FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Before lawmakers gathered for a weekend session, a shooting in Frankfort sent a man to the hospital.

According to Frankfort police, the shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. at a home on Felmer Court.

An officer says a man was shot in the abdomen during what appears to be a domestic situation.

According to police, that man was taken into surgery at Frankfort Regional.

Officers say they are interviewing all the people they believe were involved.