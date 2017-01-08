Fayette Judge-Executive John S. Roberts Dead

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- County Judge-Executive and former Lexington Police Sergeant John Roberts died Saturday morning. Roberts worked for the Lexington Police Department for more than 20 years. He became Judge-Executive in 2015 and he worked to get rid of the position, explaining it was not needed after county and city government merged in Lexington.

City leaders remembered him on Facebook Saturday.

Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard said, “I and others who worked with John remember him as a leader who took pride in his work.”

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said, “John Roberts was an outstanding citizen who served our city as a police officer and in public office. He will be missed.”