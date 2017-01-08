Controversial Abortion Bills Pass in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- In a rare weekend session, the Republican-led legislature approved two controversial abortion bills Saturday. House Bill Two requires doctors conduct an ultrasound on all women seeking an abortion and Senate Bill Five bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Protesters of the bills rallied in the Capitol in opposition.

Tamarra Wieder of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky said, “it terrifies me to think what this is going to do to women who aren’t in major metropolitan areas and then not only the health consequences of this, the financial impact.”

The bills contain emergency clauses, meaning they will go into effect immediately when Governor Bevin signs them into law. Bevin has already signed Senate Bill Five. He did so on Facebook, saying, “the one that was most overwhelmingly supported by republicans and democrats alike is the one frankly that I think is worthy of getting this first signature.”

The governor called Saturday historic. He says Kentuckians elected a republican majority to create a new day for Kentucky and he says that is just what lawmakers did by passing seven bills right at the beginning of the legislative session.