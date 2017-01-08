Community Remembers First Murder Victim of 2016 One Year Since His Death

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- People gathered Saturday afternoon in Lexington to remember the city’s first homicide victim of 2016. It has been one year since 28-year-old Joseph McDowell was found dead early New Year’s Day.

Police say a neighbor found him on the ground in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds on Roosevelt Boulevard.

McDowell’s father Wayne Miles said, “I’d like to thank everybody that came out, like all the news channels that came out, so that we can get this out into the community. To where we still let them know that he’s gone but not forgotten.”

McDowell’s daughter, Alayah, said, “I miss my daddy and I want justice.”

No one has yet been charged with McDowell’s murder.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
University of Pikeville Students Trying to Find Way Home After Airport Shooting
Read More»
Shooting alternate
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Frankfort Police Investigating Shooting
Read More»
Homicide Investigation graphic
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
KSP: Man Found Shot to Death in Rockcastle County
Read More»
﻿
More News»