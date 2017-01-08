Cold end to the weekend, but warmer temperatures are on the way

It was another cold day with high temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 20s and mostly sunny skies. Wind chills weren’t as severe as yesterday thanks to calmer winds, but nevertheless; you’ll still want to bundle up if you will be outside tonight and tomorrow morning. Tonight temperatures will drop around the mid teens with winds out of the south. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight. Clouds will gradually increase through the day Monday with winds picking up as well. By the afternoon, we’ll have wind gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s. This could give us wind chills in the low 30s with the breezy conditions. By Tuesday, rain showers will develop with highs near 50 degrees. Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s. A few rain showers will move in toward the afternoon and linger into Thursday. By Thursday, temperatures will warm to 60 degrees with overnight lows around 50 degrees. Friday temperatures will fall around the mid 50s with continued rain showers. Temperatures into the weekend will be in the low to mid 40s with a continued chance for rain.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar