The cold continues through the weekend, but with sunshine

It has been a bitterly cold day. Temperatures topped out in the teen for your Saturday with wind chills in the single digits in most spots even though we saw more sunshine. Lows tonight will settle into the single digits with wind chills between zero and 5 below. More sunshine is expected for your Sunday, but with continued cold temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s, but wind chills will still be in the single digits and around zero. A few clouds will build in Sunday night with winds shifting out of the south. This will keep temperatures out of the single digits and in the teens. Wind chills will range from zero to 5 above. Monday will be breezy with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’ll start off with some sunshine, but see clouds increasing through the day. Winds will be out of the south from 5 to 15 mph with gusts from 20 to 25 mph. This will give us wind chills in the low 30s. We’ll stay dry through the majority of Monday before a late chance for freezing rain arrives overnight into Tuesday. Once temperatures warm enough Tuesday, any freezing rain will turn over to all rain. There will probably be slick spots Tuesday morning, so be mindful of that! Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will have very similar high temperatures and low temperatures. For Wednesday, a few rain showers will move in toward the afternoon and linger into Thursday. By Thursday, temperatures will warm to 60 degrees with overnight lows around 50 degrees. Friday temperatures will fall around the mid 50s with continued rain showers. Temperatures into the weekend will be in the low to mid 40s with a chance for rain and mix Saturday night.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar