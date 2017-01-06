Valley View Ferry Closed Due to Icy Ramps

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed until further notice due to icy ramps.

When the ferry is not operating, the suggested alternate route between Nicholasville and Richmond is US-27S to Lancaster in Garrard County, then KY-52E to Richmond.

The suggested alternate route between Lexington and Richmond is I-75.

Operating status can also be checked by calling the Madison County hotline at (859) 624-4748.

The paddlewheel shuttles vehicles across the Kentucky River between Madison and Jessamine counties.

The ferry began operations in 1785.