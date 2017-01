LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This whole trust, discipline thing has to get worked out if the Cats are going to make a run come March according to Cal.

It seems like Cal is really talking about both points in terms of defense; offensively the team is just fine.

One of the guys who needs to step up, Wenyen Gabriel, weighed in Friday on how improving trust and discipline on ‘D’ can improve his game in addition to the overall product.

Check out Gabriel’s thoughts in the video.