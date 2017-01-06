Snow Covered Roads Contribute to Fatal Collision in Breathitt County

Clayhole, Ky. (AP) – Snow covered road conditions contributed to a single vehicle crash Thursday morning that claimed the life of a Breathitt County man. Trooper Steve Thomas with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard, along with Breathitt Ambulance and local Fire and Rescue squads, responded to KY 476 in the Clayhole community after KSP Post 13 received a call of the collision at around 10:18 a.m.

At the scene, responders located the vehicle just off of the highway. The preliminary investigation determined that 56 year old Daniel Noble of Lost Creek, was operating a 1992 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck on KY 476, when he lost control on the snow covered roadway. The truck slid off the road where it collided with a tree. Daniel Noble was pronounced dead at the scene by Breathitt County Coroner George Griffith.

Mr. Noble was wearing a seatbelt at the time of this collision, and there doesn’t appear to be any other contributing factors related to this crash. This incident remains under investigation by Tpr. Thomas with KSP Post 13.