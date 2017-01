NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for 17-year old Victoria Madison Birch of Nicholasville.

Deputies say Birch was last seen Tuesday, January 3, 2017, getting into a Red Cadillac station wagon near Imperial Point Apartments.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find her is asked to call the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-887-5447.