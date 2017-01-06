Richmond Man Arrested in Firefighter’s Death in Ohio

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/WCPO) – A Richmond man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to the death of a firefighter in Ohio in 2015.

49-year old William Tucker is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated arson, according to a report by WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Hamilton, Ohio firefighter Patrick Wolterman died December 28, 2015, while trying to rescue two people believed to be trapped in a burning home. As it turned out, no one was in the home and Wolterman fell through the first floor, ultimately dying of smoke inhalation. The firefighter’s death was classified by the Butler County coroner as a homicide.

The homeowner, 66-year old Lester Parker, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated arson, according to WCPO-TV. He claimed he was out of town with his wife at the time of the fire, according to the broadcast reports.

William Tucker is the nephew of Lester Parker, according to broadcast reports in Cincinnati.

William Tucker will face an extradition hearing in Richmond before being transferred to Butler County, Ohio, according to WCPO-TV.