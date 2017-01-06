Mother, Boyfriend Indicted in Infant Abuse Case

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) – A Henderson woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on first-degree criminal abuse charges following an infant’s death.

The Gleaner of Henderson (http://bit.ly/2jbCdv8 ) reports that 25-year-old Jailynna Lord and 34-year-old Scott Overfield were arrested in November, nearly two months after Lord’s 5-month-old son, Jordyn, stopped breathing and died while in the care of Overfield. The cause of death is unclear.

Police say an autopsy revealed that the infant had multiple fractured ribs and a fractured clavicle. A state medical examiner estimated the injuries had occurred from 6 weeks to two months before the baby’s death.

Jailynna Lord told investigators the infant had been resuscitated around that time, after Overfield sat on the baby. No one sought medical help for the infant.

It’s unclear whether either suspect has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/