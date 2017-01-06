LPD: Man Stabbed During Fight on Florida Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just after 8:00 p.m. Friday at a home on Florida Street.

Investigators say two men, who know each other, got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect also went to the hospital for treatment for a cut and that he would be arrested after being released from the hospital.

No names were immediately released.

