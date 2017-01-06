Lexington Preparing for More Cold Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Mayor Jim Gray held a conference Friday afternoon to address the snow and cold conditions.

While the snow on roadways is under control, the cold is still a major concern for residents and pets. Lexington road crews started pre-treating roads as early as Wednesday morning in preparation for the snow event Thursday and worked around the clock to keep roadways clear.

Turning now to the continued concern of bitter cold conditions. Frigid temperatures will linger through the weekend and residents are urged to reach out to neighbors and friends. If you go outside, make sure you are layered properly, covering all exposed skin. Do NOT over exert yourself if you are shoveling snow.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Interventions Emergency Weather Plan was activated Wednesday and will remain in effect through at least Monday, January 9th. Anyone who is worried about someone being out in the cold or know of someone experiencing homelessness are encouraged to contact the Compassionate Caravan 859-913-0038.

The Compassionate Caravan helped more than 65 homeless individuals escape the cold and snow Thursday night.

The Catholic Action Center will remain open on a 24 hour schedule through Sunday night. GodsNet is closed Friday and the Community Inn is open tonight from 7PM to 8 AM Saturday.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control has responded to 15 animal cruelty complaints in the past two days due to pets being left outdoors without proper shelter from the cold. Prolonged exposure to the frigid temperatures is dangerous for people and pets. Even if you have outdoor pets, is it imperative that the animal has shelter from the cold and an unfrozen water source. In these extreme cold conditions, experts recommend outdoor pets be brought inside.

To report the mistreatment or neglect of an animal call 859-255-9033, ext. 221. Your contact information will be kept confidential.

Firefighters say you should never use your stove as a heating source; have your fireplace inspected and regularly cleaned; and never leave space heaters unattended. Plug them directly into a wall outlet and unplug them when they are not in use. Keep objects, pets, and children at least 3 feet away from a heating source such as furnaces, fireplaces or portable space heaters To prevent frozen pipes, allow water to drip from the faucet.

If your pipes have already frozen, do NOT use a blow torch or any open flame to thaw them. Know where your water shut-off is in case pipes freeze.