Lawmakers adjust 2017 session calendar; will meet in session tomorrow

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives will convene tomorrow (Saturday, January 7) under a change in the 2017 legislative calendar approved by legislative leaders.

After working tomorrow, lawmakers will return to their home districts and are scheduled to come back to Frankfort for the second part of the 2017 session on February 7.

The second part of the session is still scheduled for final adjournment, as originally planned, on March 30. However, under the recent change to the session schedule, March 9 has been added to the days on which lawmakers will not be gaveled into session.