Lawmakers adjust 2017 session calendar; will meet in session tomorrow

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives will convene tomorrow (Saturday, January 7) under a change in the 2017 legislative calendar approved by legislative leaders.

After working tomorrow, lawmakers will return to their home districts and are scheduled to come back to Frankfort for the second part of the 2017 session on February 7.

The second part of the session is still scheduled for final adjournment, as originally planned, on March 30. However, under the recent change to the session schedule, March 9 has been added to the days on which lawmakers will not be gaveled into session.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Shooting alternate
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Frankfort Police Investigating Shooting
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
“You Ever Hear of Fred Flintstone?”
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
As Team Grows, Individual Grows
Read More»
﻿
More News»