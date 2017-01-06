KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Estill County

IRVINE, Ky. (AP) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating an Estill County shooting that occurred just after midnight last night, and is now conducting a death investigation.

The initial investigation indicates that an Ohio man was fatally shot by a relative during an altercation at a residence on Morse Way, in Rural Estill County.  Joseph A. Hartley, 20 years old of Fairborn, OH, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Estill County Coroner.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, charges have not been filed and KSP is not looking for any suspects.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris.

