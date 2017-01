CLAYHOLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police say a Breathitt County man was killed Friday morning after a weather-related collision.

Troopers say 56-year-old Daniel Noble of Lost Creek was on the snow-covered KY 476 when he lost control of his pickup. State police say the truck went off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say Noble died at the scene. They say he was wearing a seatbelt.