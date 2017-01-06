House panel OKs Bill Replacing UofL Board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – House Republicans have advanced a bill that would replace the board of trustees at the University of Louisville despite some fears it could cause the school to lose its accreditation.

The 13-5 vote by a legislative committee clears the way for the House of Representatives to approve the bill Saturday and send it to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk. The bill replaces the 17-member board with a 10-member board, all appointed by the governor and approved by the state Senate. Bevin said he supports the bill.

Bevin abolished and replaced the board via executive order last year, prompting the university’s accrediting body to place it on probation over concerns of “undue political influence.” Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said the bill would not jeopardize the school’s accreditation.

