GOP Majorities Keep Fast-Break Pace in Advancing Bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Republicans have stayed on a fast-break pace of advancing many of their priorities.

Legislative committees on Friday approved bills targeting labor unions and abortion. The action sets the stage for final passage of the measures in a rare weekend session.

On day four of a historic start to the 2017 session, Republicans presiding over both chambers worked in tandem to make changes to labor law and impose strict conditions on abortion. GOP-led House and Senate committees moved those bills along over objections from Democrats.

Republicans are poised to give final passage to the measures when they convene Saturday for an action-packed finale to the opening week before lawmakers start a three-week recess.