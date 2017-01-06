GOP Majorities Keep Fast-Break Pace in Advancing Bills

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Republicans have stayed on a fast-break pace of advancing many of their priorities.

Legislative committees on Friday approved bills targeting labor unions and abortion. The action sets the stage for final passage of the measures in a rare weekend session.

On day four of a historic start to the 2017 session, Republicans presiding over both chambers worked in tandem to make changes to labor law and impose strict conditions on abortion. GOP-led House and Senate committees moved those bills along over objections from Democrats.

Republicans are poised to give final passage to the measures when they convene Saturday for an action-packed finale to the opening week before lawmakers start a three-week recess.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Shooting alternate
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Frankfort Police Investigating Shooting
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
The cold continues through the weekend, but with sunshine
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Caregiver Arrested for Alleged Abuse and Neglect
Read More»
﻿
More News»