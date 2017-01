RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert is still in effect for a Madison County man who hasn’t been seen since before Christmas, according to Richmond Police.

78-year old Fred D. Warner was last seen in Richmond around December 22, 2016.

He’s 5’7″ tall and could be driving a 2011 Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate 463-LBX.

Anyone with any information about Warner’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.