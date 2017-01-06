Fruit And Vegetable Conference Offers Up Healthy Alternatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2017 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference is this weekend in Lexington. The conference will be at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 1801 Newtown Pike.

The demand for affordable, fresh, local and healthy foods is growing. With more than 159 successful farmers’ markets across the Commonwealth, spanning over 106 counties and 2,500 vendors, farmers’ markets and direct-to-consumer marketing are great ways to meet that demand.

It’s simple for the consumer to find the products their looking for and buying local puts a face on your food with a connection between the consumer and farmer. Every action we take in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is aimed at helping farmers, farmers’ markets and agribusinesses in Kentucky.

For more information go to http://kyvga.org/fruitvegconference.html