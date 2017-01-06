Fire: Three Escape House Fire in Nicholasville

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Three people are safe after escaping a house fire on Friday morning in Nicholasville.

The fire happened on West Brown Street around 3:30 a.m. Fire Crews say the homeowner woke up and found problems with the electricity then checked the attic and found it filled with smoke.

The three people inside the home were able to get out safely, according to officials. The Nicholasville Fire Department says they were able to knock down the fire quickly and the damage was limited to the attic area.
No one was injured.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Search on for Missing Teen from Nicholasville
Read More»
school closing closings schools bus snow day winter blizzard
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fayette County Public Schools Closed Friday
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Friday Morning
Read More»
﻿
More News»