Fire: Three Escape House Fire in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Three people are safe after escaping a house fire on Friday morning in Nicholasville.

The fire happened on West Brown Street around 3:30 a.m. Fire Crews say the homeowner woke up and found problems with the electricity then checked the attic and found it filled with smoke.

The three people inside the home were able to get out safely, according to officials. The Nicholasville Fire Department says they were able to knock down the fire quickly and the damage was limited to the attic area.

No one was injured.