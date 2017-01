LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Malik Monk came to Kentucky labeled as being inconsistent, but he’s been pretty consistent for the Cats on both ends of the floor so far.

The freshman guard’s really only had a couple of off nights shooting.

He’s only missed 6 free throws, hitting 38-of-44, this season for an 86 percent average.

Cal says Monk’s more efficient than he is consistent. So what’s that mean and what does Cal want to see more of from the scoring king?

