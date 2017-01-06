Documents: Water Bottle Ties Suspect to Shooting Scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Court documents are revealing new details on a murder in Lexington last week.

Police say 30-year-old Brian Lamar Jones turned himself in.

He is now charged with murder.

Documents say Jones got into a car with two other men last Thursday. One of the men knew him. That was the victim, De’ontai Bates.

According to documents, the other man in the SUV told police Jones and Bates got out of the SUV on Faulkner Avenue and walked away.

He says he then heard three gunshots and saw Jones run away, carrying a gun.

Bates came back to the SUV suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died later at the hospital.

Documents say police were also able to tie Jones to the scene after they lifted fingerprints from a water bottle he left behind in the SUV.